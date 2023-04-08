How India’s Economic Growth Remains a Key Performer Even Amid Global Uncertainty

The Indian automotive sector has been on a roll in recent years, with passenger vehicle sales reaching an all-time high in 2022 with 34.3 Lakh vehicles being sold. Despite a brief slowdown in 2019-20, the industry bounced back, with sales growing by a staggering 40.5% since. This impressive growth is expected to continue as leading carmakers continue to have long lists of waiting periods on their cars.

Similarly, the residential real estate market has also been on a growth trajectory. Despite the pandemic-induced slowdown in 2020, the market has bounced back strongly this year, not only achieving pre-covid numbers but also recording the highest-ever unit sales. Though interest rates for housing loans have been steadily increasing, demand for residential apartments shows no signs of a slowdown.

So, what is the reason behind this unexpected growth in the face of global economic uncertainty?

One possible explanation is India's rapidly growing middle class. With a population of over 1.4 billion people, the country's middle class populace is estimated to be around 432 million (as suggested by the data from People Research on India’s Consumer Economy), and it is growing at a rapid pace.