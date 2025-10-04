My House, My Rules: The Broker-Landlord Alliance That Keeps Muslims Out

Ayaan Sheikh (name changed to protect identity) had just moved to Patna, Bihar, in August 2023 after graduating from University of Oxford in the UK. An engineer and development professional, Ayaan began looking for a rental accommodation soon after he shifted base to a new city.

His enthusiasm wore off before things could really begin.

Whenever he revealed his identity as a Muslim, he was denied the house. Those who could not quite figure out his religion due to an agnostic-first name would ask intrusive questions about his family background, birthplace, and education until his religion was clear as day.

Then, he was denied the house. Eventually, he had to leverage his connections in the civil services and request an IPS officer vouch for him to rent a house. However, such privilege is far from reality for most Indian Muslims, facing frequent rejections in the urban housing rental market.