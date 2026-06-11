Himanshu Jangra Was Only Speaking the Language India Taught Him

If all of us had to list men who should be removed from employment because they had recounted misogynistic stories to other men or because their hands stayed put on our bodies undeterred when we clearly said no, most Indian companies would have no male employees. Here, men are known to throw acid on women who say ‘no’ .

Does Jangra’s former company have a code of conduct that it circulated among its employees warning them that they can be sacked for misogyny? Does it have a zero-tolerance policy on casteism, transphobia, and religious bigotry too?