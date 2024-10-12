Hezbollah and the State: Lebanon's Future Looks as Turbulent as Ever

There is an idea in our recent history that red lines can be shifted continuously, and yet, it is possible to end up on the right side (not unlike Saint Theophilus who made a Faustian bargain with evil). This may be so, though it is likely that international law will disagree. Since the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli troops began a ground invasion of Lebanon. Iran has carried out reprisals against Israel. All this, while the citizens of Israel continue to carry on with peaceful protests against the Netanyahu government.

After the assassination of Prime Minister Hariri, the Shia vote was represented by the alliance of Amal and Hezbollah (the pro–Syrian faction). By joining the anti–Syrian government and not pushing an anti–Sunni agenda, the alliance demonstrated pragmatism (and that it had its ear to the ground in the region).

If history is the culmination of our collective past, so much of the present is an act of deliberate forgetfulness. Hopefully, there will be less forgetfulness this time around.

