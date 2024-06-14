Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra Could Seal Brand Modi's Fate

On the plus side, it is remarkable for an incumbent who has ruled continuously for 10 years to lead his party to 240 seats in the Lok Sabha, two and half times the tally of its rival, i.e., the Congress party. Yet, there is also a reality check.

This is not purely a Modi victory. Without N Chandra Babu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, Modi could well have missed his third oath-taking. It’s a quibble, yes, but I would prefer to describe this regime not as Modi 3.0 but as NDA 5.0. It is a matter of perception, and perceptions play a huge role in politics.

The next war for perceptions will be witnessed in October 2024. The INDIA bloc partners and some habitual Modi critics have started predicting the imminent demise of the government. They cite differences over ministerial berths and portfolio allocations as the first signs of a collapsing regime.