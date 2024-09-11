The Congress Must Capitalise on Vinesh Phogat's Defiance of Identity Politics

It is in this context that the BJP seems to have lost the plot because its own MP, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, was accused by Ms Phogat and some other Haryana wrestlers of sexual harassment when he headed the now-reshuffled Wrestling Federation of India. It is significant that Singh has been silenced by his party after his outburst that the wrestlers' protest was a long-term political plan by the Congress party. Phogat joined the party only recently before being announced as its state assembly candidate from Julana, which houses the family she is married to.

With the bahu-beti (daughter-in-law, daughter) politics playing a traditionally sentimental role and modern ambitions swaying the younger lot, Phogat seems strongly poised. A nationwide upsurge for the safety of women may well aid her, as will the fact that an Olympian who missed a gold medal by a whisker on technical grounds, which is a matter of great pride. Phogat has been given maces made of silver and gold in crowded celebration ceremonies in Haryana after her return from Paris.

The Congress party may have earned some more political brownie points by backing Phogat as an independent candidate rather than as a party member. However, based on the current mood, it appears that that would only have been a marginal factor either way. In my assessment, the fallout that the Congress party has had with respect to having an electoral understanding with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may prove to be costlier. AAP has considerable nuisance value, especially in urban zones.