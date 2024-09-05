‘Why Kill a Muslim?’ Aryan Mishra's Parents Ask; Who Are Accused Gau Rakshaks?

"Did the Modi government grant the right to shoot those suspected of being cow smugglers? If so, why?"
"They say they mistook him for being a Muslim. Are Muslims not human? Are they not our brothers? Why would you kill a Muslim?"
These are the heart-wrenching questions posed by Siyanand Mishra and Uma Mishra, the grieving parents of 19-year-old Aryan Mishra, who was shot dead on the night of 23 August 23. Residents of Haryana's Faridabad, they are left searching for answers after their son was tragically killed, allegedly by a group of self-proclaimed cow protectors who mistook him for a cow smuggler. Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, but the story raises troubling questions about the role of vigilantes and their connections with the police.
What Happened on the Night of the Murder?
Aryan Mishra, a Class 12 student enrolled in an open school in Faridabad, was shot dead on the night of 23 August near Palwal. According to the FIR filed by Aryan's father, Siyanand Mishra, Aryan had left home in an SUV with five acquaintances: Harshit Gulati, Sujata Gulati, Shanky, Sagar Gulati, and Kirti Sharma. Sujata Gulati is the mother of Harshit and Shanky and Aryan's family were tenants in a property owned by them.
“At 3:30 am, Harshit’s father came to our house and said there was an emergency, and we had to go to Palwal immediately. My son (Ajay) left with him on his scooty towards Palwal. Around 10 minutes later, Ajay returned and told me I should also go. We both reached BK Hospital, where Harshit’s father asked us to go to SSB Hospital as Aryan was being brought there. When I asked him what had happened to Aryan, he said Aryan has been shot… two bullets hit my son Aryan,” recounted Siyanand Mishra in the FIR.
The first FIR did not mention cow protectors, and initially, the family had no idea who had shot their child or why. They assumed the attack was intended for Shanky, who had many enemies and was recently involved in a case.
Accused Confesses: "Shot Him, Mistaking Him for a Cow Smuggler"
After Aryan's murder, an FIR was filed mentioning two individuals, Piyush Bhatia and Yogesh Rajput. However, during the police investigation, five other suspects were arrested: Anil Kaushik, Varun, Saurabh, Krishna, and Adesh.
Speaking to Quint Hindi, Siyanand Mishra revealed that Anil Kaushik, who is in police custody, confessed that he had shot Aryan by mistake, thinking he was a cow smuggler. However, Siyanand raised a disturbing question: "The shooting continued for 30 kilometers, but why was my son the only one hit by the bullets? There were five other people in the car – why weren't they shot?"
In an interview with news agency ANI, Siyanand further questioned whether the Modi government had granted the right to shoot anyone suspected of being a cow smuggler. He demanded to know why such a right would be given.
Aryan's brother, Ajay, also spoke to The Quint, asserting that the accused must have had political support to feel confident to be firing bullets over such a long distance. He also confirmed that Anil Kaushik identified himself as a cow protector.
According to a report by the Indian Express, on 23 August, Anil Kaushik and the other accused allegedly received information that cow smugglers were in the area, driving a red Renault Duster. The accused pursued the car, which Aryan and his friends were in, for 30 kilometers. The accused allegedly told them to stop which they didn't as Shanky (who was in the car) feared his rivals had sent goons to kill him. The accused then opened fire, and two bullets struck Aryan.
Are the Accused Cow Vigilantes?
DCP Aman Yadav refrained from labeling the accused as cow vigilantes or stating that they had fired upon the car believing the occupants were cow smugglers. He noted that the initial investigation indicated that the shooting was the result of a misunderstanding. The accused thought the car's occupants were criminals planning a criminal act.
When asked about the accused's potential links to a cow protection group, DCP Yadav stated that the backgrounds of the accused would be investigated to determine any such connections. However, the accused's social media accounts reveal that they had regular interactions with the police and were well-regarded by the authorities.
Accused Anil Kaushik Seen Interacting With the Police
Anil Kaushik, the main accused, runs an organisation called Live for Nation Sangathan and identifies himself as a cow protector. His Facebook page has over 10,000 followers, where he regularly posted videos of his group apprehending alleged cow smugglers. On 30 May this year, Kaushik posted about a raid his team conducted, resulting in the arrest of a suspected smuggler.
Kaushik and his organisation frequently met with Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) level officers on cow protection issues. On 15th December 2023, Kaushik posted about a meeting with the ACP Traffic, Faridabad, where they discussed taking action against cow owners who leave their animals in the open. The memorandum submitted by the organization included signatures from Kaushik and others accused in Aryan’s murder.
Kaushik was even honoured by the Faridabad administration on Republic Day this year for his "social service."
In October 2022, Kaushik posted pictures on Facebook from a meeting with the then Faridabad Police Commissioner, Vikas Arora.
Irreparable Loss for Aryan's Family
Aryan Mishra, a Class 12 student, was working at a mobile shop in Ghaziabad to support his family. He had recently quit his job to focus on his studies and had enrolled in tuition classes to prepare for his upcoming exams. His father, Siyanand Mishra, now 55 years old, is left devastated.
"My son is gone, and my old age has gone to waste. Where should I go now? No one is hiring me at this age," said Siyanand, his voice filled with pain and uncertainty.
As the investigation continues, Aryan's family is left with many unanswered questions that demand answers from the police and the government.
(Translated from Hindi by Syed Faheem Ahmed)
