‘Why Kill a Muslim?’ Aryan Mishra's Parents Ask; Who Are Accused Gau Rakshaks?

After Aryan's murder, an FIR was filed mentioning two individuals, Piyush Bhatia and Yogesh Rajput. However, during the police investigation, five other suspects were arrested: Anil Kaushik, Varun, Saurabh, Krishna, and Adesh.

Speaking to Quint Hindi, Siyanand Mishra revealed that Anil Kaushik, who is in police custody, confessed that he had shot Aryan by mistake, thinking he was a cow smuggler. However, Siyanand raised a disturbing question: "The shooting continued for 30 kilometers, but why was my son the only one hit by the bullets? There were five other people in the car – why weren't they shot?"

In an interview with news agency ANI, Siyanand further questioned whether the Modi government had granted the right to shoot anyone suspected of being a cow smuggler. He demanded to know why such a right would be given.

Aryan's brother, Ajay, also spoke to The Quint, asserting that the accused must have had political support to feel confident to be firing bullets over such a long distance. He also confirmed that Anil Kaushik identified himself as a cow protector.

According to a report by the Indian Express, on 23 August, Anil Kaushik and the other accused allegedly received information that cow smugglers were in the area, driving a red Renault Duster. The accused pursued the car, which Aryan and his friends were in, for 30 kilometers. The accused allegedly told them to stop which they didn't as Shanky (who was in the car) feared his rivals had sent goons to kill him. The accused then opened fire, and two bullets struck Aryan.