Harmanpreet Kaur and the Emotional Endurance of Captaincy

In today’s sporting world, mental toughness is no longer an abstract virtue, but rather a performance skill. This was reflected in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup by the Indian team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Leading a team through the emotional and cultural weight of a home World Cup, Harmanpreet faced what many captains fear most: social media-fueled expectations and a fanbase hungry for history.

Every decision, every expression, and every comment was dissected in real time on social media. Rather than succumbing to the pressure, she transformed it, establishing a team culture based on transparency, empathy, and psychological resilience.

The Indian captain's journey in the tournament highlights the mental resilience needed to lead under public scrutiny, transforming early criticism into ultimate success. Ahead of the finals, Harmanpreet said “The final is not about pressure—it’s about belief. We’ve built this moment with sweat and patience.”