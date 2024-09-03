There are SC Directives to Prevent and Punish Mob Lynchings but Who Cares?

The preventive measures and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court are as follows:

Preventive Measures

Appointment of Nodal Officers: The court directed all states to appoint a senior police officer in each district as a Nodal Officer to prevent incidents of mob violence and lynching. The Nodal Officer is responsible for ensuring that the district police take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents.

Intelligence Gathering and Monitoring: The Nodal Officers are to set up a special task force to gather intelligence on individuals likely to incite mob violence. The states are also instructed to monitor social media platforms for inflammatory posts that could lead to mob violence.

Police Patrols and Awareness Campaigns: Regular police patrols in sensitive areas were mandated, along with public awareness campaigns to educate people about the consequences of engaging in mob violence and the legal repercussions of such actions.

Remedial Measures

Swift Registration of FIRs and Investigation: The Supreme Court mandated the prompt registration of FIRs (First Information Reports) in cases of mob violence and lynching, along with a swift and thorough investigation to ensure that perpetrators are quickly brought to justice.

Provision of Compensation: The court directed state governments to formulate a scheme for victim compensation and rehabilitation, ensuring financial assistance and psychological support for victims and their families.