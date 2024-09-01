'They Punched Me, Threatened to Kill Me': Elderly Muslim Man Attacked on Train

(Documenting communal violence is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Such stories involve a lot of work and often come at great personal risk to our reporters. Please help us continue to expose hate.)

(Trigger Warning: Description of violence).

Seventy-two year old Haji Ashraf Ali Syed Hussain alias Ashraf Munyar has been left traumatised since he was assaulted by a mob on a train Jalgaon to Kalyan, allegedly for carrying beef. The video of the incident, which took place on 28 August, has now gone viral on social media.

In the full video accessed by The Quint, the mob hounded and cornered Ashraf, repeatedly questioning him over the contents in a container, adding that "Our Shravan is going on, *abuse*, you are carrying beef."

The mob also threatened to "call Bajrang Dal to kill him," as can be heard in the video.

Even as an evidently scared and helpless Ashraf pleaded and tried to explain, the mob relentlessly asked him who the meat was for, where he was taking it, hurled abuses at him and even gave rape threats to him and the women in his family — all while recording throughout.