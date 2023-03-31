Global Banking Crisis & G20: Can India’s Presidency Resurrect Relevance?

Prior to the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008, G20 was a Finance Ministers' forum, providing them a platform to discuss and coordinate global developmental, financial, and tax issues.

For managing the fallout of the GFC originating in the US in the Housing Finance sector and to secure cooperation and coordination of all the major industrialised and emerging market countries, US President George Bush got the G20 elevated to the Heads of State level.

There was a big flurry of activity with the G20 Heads of States meeting five times over the first two years. The coordinated infusion of liquidity in the global financial markets and fiscal largesse unleased everywhere smothered the financial crisis. The G20 became a great instrument of global financial coordination and crisis resolution.