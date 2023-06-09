How Germany’s Submarine Project Maybe a Landmark for India's Defence Cooperation

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Mumbai on Wednesday, 7 June, between India’s premier shipbuilding yard, Mazagon Docks Ltd (MDL), and the German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to collaborate in building state-of-the-art submarines in India as part of the long-delayed P-75I project, or Project-75.

It marks incremental progress in augmenting the Indian Navy’s shrinking underwater platform capability. It is significant that the MoU was signed in the presence of the German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius who was on his first visit to India.

It may be inferred that this kind of visible political support by Germany, even at a preliminary level of cooperation with an Indian entity in the defence sector, is a reflection of the change in Berlin’s orientation towards Asia in general and Delhi in particular. In the post-unification decades, Germany kept their focus on Asia, and their engagement was primarily with China. India had a modest relevance in Berlin’s larger strategic calculus.