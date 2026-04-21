A Game of Chicken Between Trump and Tehran

On 12 April, US President Donald Trump put out a poster on Truth Social, depicting a Jesus Christ-like image of himself comforting a sick man. There was an American flag in the background as well as a dove and US military servicemen.

Trump was compelled to pull down the post because the poster raised a furore.

Five days later, in a congressional hearing, Rep Mark Takano confronted US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy and raised questions about Trump’s mental condition. Kennedy clarified, in a later part of the hearing about the poster, thus: “He [Trump] was sending a message of brute force and violence to the mullahs to incentivise them to change... but also sending a message of love and compassion to the Iranian people. So, you can look at it and say, 'Oh, it's insane that he'd make this kind of threat.’ But he's a dealmaker."

Kennedy went on to add that Trump was “very, very sane”.