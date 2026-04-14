Trump-Pope Clash Deepens Over Iran War and Deleted AI 'Christ' Image

US President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV remain at odds following a series of public exchanges related to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The dispute intensified after Trump posted, then deleted, an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Christ-like role, which drew criticism from religious and political figures. The controversy has deepened as both leaders continue to defend their positions, with the Pope reiterating his commitment to peace and Trump refusing to apologise for his remarks or the image.
According to The Guardian, Trump’s social media post portraying himself as a Jesus Christ-like figure provoked widespread outrage, including from Christian supporters. The image was quickly deleted, but not before it contributed to an escalating war of words with Pope Leo XIV, who stated he would not be intimidated by the Trump administration and would persist in speaking out against war.
As reported by The Hindu, US Vice President J.D. Vance publicly urged the Vatican to focus on moral issues rather than American policy, reflecting the administration’s stance amid the dispute. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also condemned Trump’s criticism of the Pope, calling it “unacceptable” and affirming the Pope’s right to advocate for peace.
As highlighted by The Guardian, the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict has been framed through a religious lens, with the AI image incident further complicating public perceptions. The podcast analysis noted the unusual nature of the direct confrontation between a sitting US president and the Pope.
“To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here… is not understanding the message of the Gospel,” Pope Leo XIV stated, reaffirming his commitment to promoting dialogue and multilateralism.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Trump defended the deleted image by claiming it was intended to show him as a doctor, not as a religious figure. He explained that the post was removed to avoid confusion, acknowledging that some people misunderstood the imagery.
As further coverage revealed, Pope Leo XIV received support from Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who praised the Pope’s “fearless stand” against war. The Pope reiterated his intention to continue advocating for peace and dialogue, stating he was not interested in debating the US President directly.
Analysis showed that Trump refused to apologise to Pope Leo XIV, maintaining that the Pope was “wrong” on the Iran issue and “weak on crime.” Trump insisted his response was justified, as the Pope had publicly criticised his policies. The exchange marks a rare instance of direct confrontation between a US president and a pontiff.
“There’s nothing to apologize for. He’s wrong,” Trump told reporters, reinforcing his stance on the Iran conflict and his criticism of the Pope’s approach.
Reporting indicated that conservative commentators and some of Trump’s traditional allies condemned the AI image as “blasphemous” and inappropriate. Figures such as Candace Owens and Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly criticised the post, with calls for Trump to show humility and remove the image.
The situation escalated as details emerged of Pope Leo XIV’s continued advocacy for peace and his refusal to be deterred by criticism from the US administration. The Pope clarified that his appeals for peace were not directed personally at Trump but were rooted in the Church’s mission to promote reconciliation and dialogue.
“I’m not afraid of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what the Church works for,” Pope Leo XIV said, emphasising his commitment to peace.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.