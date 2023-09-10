G20 Global Biofuel Alliance: Advancing Sustainable Energy and India's Role

The Global Biofuel Alliance has received major recognition thanks to a G20 announcement. This program encourages international cooperation among member countries while promoting sustainable biofuels, notably in the transportation sector. Many G20 nations have expressed interest in joining this alliance.

The production of biofuels from "biomass," or organic materials, has the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions and help the world reach net-zero carbon emissions. With organisations like the Global Biofuel Alliance, there will be chances for deeper collaboration with nations like Brazil.

The Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, first announced this forward-thinking cooperation during the India Energy Week 2023 in February. Its main goals include promoting global commerce in biofuels, developing the biofuel market, offering technical assistance to national biofuel programs worldwide, and exchanging insightful policy information.