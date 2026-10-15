No Democracy, No Bourgeoisie: An Open Letter to Indian Capitalists

Dear Indian Bourgeoisie,

It is no secret that you have, by and large, trusted the successive National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments to do what is good for you, which also means doing what is good for the economy and for India as a whole. This trust of a fairly large class has withstood policies like demonetisation and recurring allegations of economic mismanagement and crony capitalism.

Then, in early September, the Prime Minister announced a GDP growth of 7.8 percent, and your class sent a cold response—with your wallets. Trust in the government’s numbers and its vision for the economy has seemingly tumbled, as we can see in the tumbling of the stock market.

Modi came promising that the government has no business in business. As you would know, the talk is less walked and even less talked now. Election after election, there is a spiralling into 'Revditva' as much as there is towards Hindutva. The government’s cold feet in the face of changing global equations have not helped, either.

Institutional incompetence, especially in education, has made it difficult for innovation and free enterprise. The government even overreaches into the private domain, seeking to control who eats what, and who lives with whom, making the country look bad in front of ourselves and others. The Modi government increasingly looks like it has no business in governance.

You have generally been forgiving of the volatility injected by Modi’s policies even when you could not cope up with it. But it has been noted that, over time, you have become hesitant to invest in India, despite the Modi government’s tall claims of business friendliness.

Some of you have responded with exile of yourself and your capital. But this option is available only to individuals. It cannot be a strategy for the capitalist class as a whole.