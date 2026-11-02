Modi vs UPA: How India Went From Attracting FDI to Losing Out

Indian ODI flows recorded a growth of (-)1.10 percent during the period coinciding the UPA rule, and as high as 29 percent during the Modi era. The global ODI growth during the corresponding period was 11.5 percent and 1.45 percent, respectively. The Chinese ODI growth was 43.79 percent during the UPA period—and still more than the global ODI growth (4.09 percent) during the period coinciding with Modi era.

India did not like the FDI until economic reforms were initiated in 1991.

The UNCTAD database has FDI data from 1990. In 1990, India received only $236.7 million of FDI (0.12 percent of the global FDI of $204.89 billion) and its aggregate FDI stock totalled barely $1.657 billion. As the global stock of the FDI was $2,254.90 billion in 1990, India’s share was a miniscule 0.08 percent.

India’s FDI inflows and stock started growing after 1991—reaching 0.79 percent and 0.36 percent of global flows and stock, respectively, in 2003. Both parameters shot up thereafter. In 2008, India’s share of FDI ($47.10 billion) was as high as 3.23 percent of the total global FDI inflows, raising its stock of the global FDI to 0.84 percent. At the end of the UPA period in 2013, India’s share of the inward FDI was 1.86 percent and its share of FDI stock 0.86 percent.

The FDI inflows were much higher, as a proportion of the global FDI, during Modi 1.0—commanding a share of 3.27 percent in 2018, and raising India’s share in global FDI stock to 1.16 percent. The journey thereafter has been downhill. India’s share in global FDI inflows reduced to 1.77 percent in 2024 (stock 1.08 percent). India’s share of global FDI stock fell further to 0.97 percent in 2025.

India is clearly receiving a smaller share of the global FDI flows currently.