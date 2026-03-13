The 'Chindia' Era? Why China May Become a Potential ‘Make In India’ Ally

Officially, the government’s relaxation of FDI rules from countries that have land borders with India is couched in nuanced terms as it technically includes Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and even Pakistan.

But in effect, the new rules stick to old caveats that exclude Pakistan and essentially roll back some provisions that restricted China in the aftermath of the 2020 clashes in the Ladakh region.

The Union Cabinet’s rules now incorporate the idea of “beneficial ownership” and allows companies that have no controlling stakes from the bordering countries to invest in India without seeking prior government approval. There are caveats that Chinese companies may invest up to 10 percent in Indian businesses without such approval and that minority investments by Chinese entities will be processed within 60 days.

The 2020 press note concerning the issue had extended the restrictive provisions, until then applicable only to Bangladesh and Pakistan, to all bordering countries, effectively bringing China into the loop. Pakistan has always been an adversarial state and Bangladesh in relation to India has been more of a recipient than external investor.

As we can see, China can now only play footsie with Indian entities without immediate state intervention—but it is significant as a long-term strategy and as a geo-economic move on the geopolitical chessboard.