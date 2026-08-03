India's FCRA Changes May Make India-US Ties Worse

The Government of India has announced amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act of 2010. Independent of FCRA’s merits and demerits, these amendments have invariably impacted several organisations in India. This has also garnered attention in United States politics, emerging as a bipartisan area of interest.

While its impact on broader civil society remains the primary concern, the discourse in the US has been dominated by the act’s impact on religious freedom, mainly in relation to Christians. Given the growing influence of Christian groups in US domestic politics, this issue has the potential to become an additional irritant amid already turbulent India-US ties.