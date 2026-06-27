New FCRA Rules Tighten State Grip on Civil Society While Shielding Corporates

The Communist Party of India’s veteran parliamentarian, Bhupesh Gupta, arguably the sharpest debater the Rajya Sabha produced in the first three decades after Independence, rose to speak on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Bill in 1976 with characteristic precision. He accepted the concern that the proposition that foreign money could distort India’s public life as he had watched Cold War money flow in both directions across the developing world, buying allegiances, shaping press coverage, funding street agitators..

But Gupta drew a line. The Bill, he argued, must not become a cudgel against educational, religious and charitable organisations whose only offence was receiving support from their institutional counterparts abroad. Civil society was not the enemy.