The Fact of the Matter: 'Fact-Check Units' Are Designed To Protect the State

In December last year, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act was also passed. It seeks to introduce digitalisation into the cumbersome business of registration of publications. But it focuses, rather ominously, on “the registration of periodicals, which include any publication containing public news or comments on public news”. The establishment will surely use it to go after periodicals that air their comments on public affairs much too frankly for the regime to digest.

The new Post Office Bill was also passed in this same cold and bleak Winter Session of Parliament. However innocuous, this law also empowers the government to intercept any physical mail. The plot gets thicker and thicker, as State-operated snooping is made totally legit, and the consequences of speaking the truth become more frightful.

To roll back further, we come to August 2023, when the long-awaited Data Protection Act was finally introduced and hustled through indecently. Though people had long demanded legislation to safeguard them against digital intrusion into their privacy and to prevent misuse of their data by technology companies, what was actually enacted was sorely disappointing and perilously different.