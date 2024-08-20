During His Visit to Ukraine, Modi Should Adopt the Morally Correct Position

The prime minister must also try and acknowledge that Russia’s invasion on 24 February 2022, was a planned and unprovoked strike to actually build upon Russian imperialistic ambitions. The idea that Russian-speaking people were being persecuted is both a logical fallacy and a figment of the Kremlin’s Ministry of Disinformation. As someone who lived and worked in Ukraine from 2016 to 2022, and as someone who speaks Russian, I can personally vouch that there was no persecution of Russians or Russian speakers in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself is a Russian speaker. Further making the Russian argument even more absurd is that Russia has been committing war crimes in border towns, especially against Russian-speaking Ukrainians and has been trying to bomb into oblivion cities like Kharkiv that are inhabited by Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

Thus, the logic of the invasion is as faulty as if on a proverbial tomorrow, India decides to invade Bangladesh or Nepal on the pretext of Hindi-speaking people in common. Nothing could be further from the truth, and the ethical implications of such a phantasmagoric invasion, if it ever were to happen, would naturally make us the aggressor. Similarly, Russia here is the aggressor who attacked without any logic or reasoning, except for the imperialist vision of President Putin which he highlighted and wrote himself in a 7000-word essay on the Kremlin website, in July 2021. In this essay, he clearly laid out his desire to be the new “Pyotr or Peter the Great” and bend Ukraine to Russia’s will, imperiously denying Ukraine’s right to even exist as a nation.

This vision has been deeply rooted in the mindset of the Russian leader since the collapse of the Soviet Union. One only needs to look at the sentiments coming out of Russian state television presenters such as Vladimir Solovyov or Olga Skabeyeva, who refer to the war in Ukraine as a “holy war”, to understand that early Russian narratives of “Ukrainian liberation” are masking a more sinister objective of obliteration of the “Malaya Rus” or “Little Russia” as they call Ukraine, an ugly misnomer for a country that built its Church and nationhood before the Moscow Patriarchate was even born.