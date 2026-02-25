Following Venezuela, Is Cuba Next in Line for a US-Orchestrated Regime Change?

Although official statistics are difficult to verify, Cuba’s economic contraction is believed to have exceeded 11 percent in recent years. Industrial production is in long-term decline, inflation has surged over 30 percent, and the Cuban peso has depreciated by almost 90 percent. These economic shocks have exacerbated the country’s energy crisis, with devastating effects on all aspects of daily life, including the basics of food preservation, sanitation, and public health.

Cuba’s energy shortages have existed for years, but the situation became acute in 2022 after a fire destroyed key infrastructure at an oil storage facility in Matanzas province. Since then, the country has endured repeated nationwide blackouts; during peak demand times, as much as 40 percent of the electrical grid is routinely offline for hours at a time.

These disruptions stem from decades of underinvestment in Cuba’s electrical system, compounded by the steady erosion of supplies of subsidised Venezuelan oil. Following Maduro’s illegal ouster, oil imports have fallen to catastrophic levels. Some suggest that Cuba may be only weeks away from a near-total energy failure, which could trigger devastating social and political consequences.

The causes of Cuba’s broader economic breakdown are multiple and mainly domestic. Cuban leaders attribute the crisis to external factors, notably the US embargo, but the roots of the collapse are self-inflicted, a rigid socialist, centralized economic model marked by extensive nationalization, a bloated public sector and deep resistance to reform. The leadership’s reluctance to liberalise stems from concerns that meaningful market reforms could create independent centres of power that could erode the regime’s control.

In a seeming effort to protect against such developments, Cuba’s military, through the conglomerate GAESA (Grupo de Administración Empresarial SA), exerts ownership and influence over key sectors of Cuba’s economy, including tourism. Once a critical source of revenue for the regime, tourism now struggles to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.