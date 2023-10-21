How Much Does the Marriage Equality Judgment Support Further Queer Demands?

A ”judicial punch in the gut” is how advocate and gender rights activist Rohin Bhatt described the Supreme Court's verdict in the marriage equality case. This resonated with many of us in the queer and trans community.

While two judges favoured a partial solution of ‘civil unions’ that no petitioner had asked for, a binding majority of three judges could not find the judicial fortitude to go even that distance.

The majority held that denying marriage to queer persons has a discriminatory impact that violates Article 15 of the Constitution – and that the executive or legislature ought to step in to prevent injustice.