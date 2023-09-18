Despite Cheaper Oil Imports, 'Seller's Inflation' Leading to High Retail Prices?

Economist Isabella M Weber was recently listed in the Times100 list of most influential people.

Her work, in the context of the US and the EU, explained what is being defined as seller’s inflation , where companies, particularly in oligopolistic market conditions (markets where few firms/corporate companies control the market share of a commodity), keep prices high to earn abnormal profits.

Greed underlines the motivation for artificially producing inflation, which acts as a tax on the most vulnerable and poor.