Bricks of Memory: Bismillah Khan’s Home and the Cost of Banaras’s Development

Situated on the River Ganges, Banaras has long been an economic and cultural centre of northern India, where pilgrimage, music, craftsmanship and artistic exchange have shaped its historical identity.

Historian Arnold Toynbee understood civilisations through their creative responses to challenges. His insight raises a troubling question: can a city meet the demands of modernisation without eroding the living traditions that sustain its civilisation? The 2014 Kyoto–Kashi partnership, promising culturally sensitive urban renewal, and substantial tourism investments announced in 2026 invite precisely this scrutiny.

The iconic musician's residence offered an opportunity to reconcile conservation, community traditions, histories, and heritage skills with experiential tourism. Instead, the irony persists: a city investing lavishly in celebrating its antiquity risks allowing the very cultural landscapes that sustain it to disappear.