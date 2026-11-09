Politics Peaks Over Demolition of Ustad Bismillah Khan's Varanasi Home

On 7 November 2026, a portion of the Varanasi house belonging to late shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan was demolished. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav publicly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the demolition, describing it as an affront to the country’s shared cultural legacy. Officials from the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) and members of Bismillah Khan’s family denied any government involvement in the demolition, stating that the action was carried out independently by the family.
As reported by The Indian Express, Akhilesh Yadav posted on social media criticising the BJP and its allies, calling them “orthodox conservatives with a narrow mindset” and alleging that the demolition dishonoured the legacy of a Bharat Ratna awardee. He further stated that the destruction of Bismillah Khan’s house was equivalent to damaging the nation’s honour.
VMC officials responded to the allegations by clarifying that the municipal corporation had no role in the demolition. Coverage revealed that the VMC had previously discussed establishing a museum at the site to honour Bismillah Khan, but the family did not consent to the proposal. As a result, the corporation did not proceed with the museum project or participate in the demolition process.
Police authorities confirmed that the property owner, a member of Bismillah Khan’s family, undertook the demolition independently. Following reports, the police noted that the VMC had earlier issued a notice regarding the building’s poor structural condition, and an internal family dispute over the property had been resolved at the police station, allowing the owner to proceed.
Mohammad Sibtain, Bismillah Khan’s grandson, stated that the 90-year-old structure was extremely dilapidated and that the demolition was carried out with the full consent of the family. He emphasised that the family received complete support from the administration and that there was no political interference. Sibtain also clarified that a museum dedicated to Bismillah Khan’s legacy would be established on the first floor of the newly reconstructed building as details emerged.
“The family is receiving complete support from the administration without any political interference,” said Mohammad Sibtain, Bismillah Khan’s grandson. “A museum dedicated to preserving items associated with the shehnai maestro will be established on the first floor of the newly reconstructed building.”
Officials reiterated that the VMC’s involvement was limited to issuing a notice about the building’s condition and proposing a museum, which did not proceed due to lack of consent. Analysis showed that the demolition was not linked to any government directive or political agenda, according to both administrative sources and the family.
Family members rejected Akhilesh Yadav’s claims of political motivation behind the demolition. Reporting indicated that the decision was based on the building’s structural safety and internal family consensus, rather than external pressure or interference.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.