Delhi Elections Kept Yamuna in Focus For A While – What Now?

(This story was first published on 5 February 2026. It is being republished from The Quint’s archives in light of World Water Day.)

Politically driven as it may be, the attention showered on the Yamuna River – during the Delhi Assembly Elections in February – is not undeserved. The river has been at the receiving end of grand neglect, mismanagement, and systemic failure for decades.

For many of us who have dedicated decades to working on the Yamuna or addressing other environmental challenges in the country, one of our greatest failures has been the inability to elevate concerns about public ecology and public health to the forefront of electoral discourse.