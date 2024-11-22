The Silent Crisis: Pollution’s Toll on India’s Children

As parents, it is our responsibility to demand more from our elected leaders, not just for ourselves, but for the next generation. We cannot remain passive spectators as the health of our children and the future of our society are jeopardised. Here’s how we can start:

1. Demand Accountability in Election Manifestos: In the run-up to elections, we must demand that every political party include detailed, actionable plans to tackle pollution. This isn’t just about votes; it’s about the future health of our children. We need actionable promises, not vague statements. Every party must present a clear blueprint for tackling this crisis.

2. Revise School Holidays: We must speak to our schools about changing the academic calendar. If pollution continues to worsen every winter, we need to rethink how we approach school breaks. Shortening summer vacations and extending winter holidays could allow our children to be less exposed during the peak pollution months.

3. Demand Action: Never underestimate the power of persistent communication. Write to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Ministry of Environment, and to our Chief Ministers. Petition them for real solutions. They need to feel the pressure from us—concerned citizens who demand action, not just empty promises.

4. Vote with Accountability in Mind: Politicians understand one language—votes. We must make our voices heard, not just at the ballot box, but by holding them accountable for their inaction. Demand clear answers and measurable results. Pollution must become a priority, and it must be reflected in every election.

5. Stand Up for Health: Most of us will find ourselves in and out of doctors' chambers, treating the long-term effects of pollution. But why should we silently accept this? As law-abiding, tax-paying citizens, we should be in the streets demanding accountability. Why isn’t there more pressure on the government to take urgent action?

6. Demand Transparency and Urgent Action: Why isn't there an emergency task force meeting led by the PMO along with all relevant stakeholders to address pollution daily? Why isn’t there an action plan being shared with citizens, detailing how they plan to reduce pollution levels? It’s time for the government to stop treating this as an afterthought and make the citizens a part of the solution.

If we don't act now, we risk condemning future generations to a life of compromised health and a damaged environment. This silent crisis is slowly but surely silencing lives. It’s up to us, as parents and citizens, to break the cycle of inaction and demand the change that our children desperately need. The question is: will we wait for another crisis to force us to act, or will we finally rise and take responsibility for the future our children deserve? All they are asking for is the right to breathe—an inalienable right we must not fail to protect.

(Vedika Sud is the parent of a 9-year-old and former reporter with CNN International. Views are personal.)