We All Know Delhi Needs to Tackle Flooding. But HOW Should We Go About It?

Improved Maintenance: Ensuring drains are clean and free of blockages is crucial. The city needs to adopt effective desilting procedures with proper validation to ensure drains function as intended.

Proper Sewerage: Expanding sewer systems to cover all areas and preventing illegal connections of stormwater to sewer lines is essential. Implementing separate sewerage systems effectively diverts all wastewater generated by users to sewage treatment plants and prevents it from encroaching on the capacity of storm drains.

Advanced Planning: Using scientific tools, like the GIS-based simulation framework developed by IIT Delhi, and provided to the Delhi Government to evaluate and enhance the stormwater network's efficacy. This framework provides a detailed evaluation of the existing stormwater network and identifies areas prone to flooding, helping to develop targeted solutions.

Reducing Runoff: Encouraging groundwater recharge, creating underground storage, and using rooftop gardens to retain rainwater can significantly reduce stormwater runoff. Reducing impervious surfaces and promoting permeable pavements and parks can also help in increasing groundwater recharge.

Innovative Infrastructure: Implementing solutions like stormwater tunnels to carry excess water to rivers or water bodies, though expensive, can be effective. Such infrastructure can handle large volumes of stormwater and prevent urban flooding. Developed countries use large stormwater tunnels to transport stormwater from cities to water bodies, but this solution still requires good street-level stormwater infrastructure.

Community Participation: Engaging the community in stormwater management practices, such as helping maintain local drains, reporting blockages, and adopting rainwater harvesting techniques, can enhance the effectiveness of drainage systems.

Policy and Regulation: Strengthening policies and regulations to control urban development, limit impervious surfaces, and ensure proper drainage infrastructure in new developments is essential. Enforcing strict building codes and drainage standards can prevent future problems.