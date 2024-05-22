Sandeep Lamichhane Acquittal: Nepal's Hero Worship Hinders Justice for Women

In 2022, Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepali national cricket team, was accused of rape. The young woman, identified pseudonymously as Gaushala 26 by the police, alleged that Lamichhanne had raped her in a Kathmandu hotel.

Lamichhane was eventually taken into custody by the Nepal Police for investigation, but his status as national celebrity influenced his treatment. Despite his history of not cooperating with the police, he was freed on bail and was returned to the national squad by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) while his case was still pending in the courts.

In January 2024, after several long delays, Lamichhane was found guilty of rape by the Kathmandu District Court, which sentenced him to eight years in prison.