Cricket World Cup: Host India Triumphs, Team India Charms, Crowd India Dazzles

In a moment of rare, quiet reflection, millions of India's teeming cricket-crazy fans may want to think of cheering in the future a team that might defeat their favourites.

Much as we love "Crowd India" egging on Team India, there is something called the sportsman's spirit that the Men In Blue displayed magnificently as they lost to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup final on Sunday that was not quite matched off the field by those who had come to cheer them.

Some pointless booing during the award ceremony and earlier in the tournament when Pakistan was playing, were things that could have been avoided — as well as the silence that the roaring crowd displayed as India moved towards defeat. "In sport, there is nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent," winning captain Pat Cummins had said a day before the finale.

He did what he aimed for. In that, there is a hidden message for Crowd India.