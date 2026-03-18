Sara Ali Khan Required To Submit 'Sanatan Affidavit' For Kedarnath Entry

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, known for her regular visits to Kedarnath temple, will now be required to submit an affidavit affirming her faith in Sanatan Dharma to gain entry into the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines. This follows a recent decision by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), which has introduced a rule mandating such declarations from non-Hindu visitors ahead of the Char Dham Yatra season. The new guideline applies to all non-Sanatanis and is pending government review.
According to Deccan Herald, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi stated that any non-Hindu, including Sara Ali Khan, must provide a written declaration affirming, "I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva," to be allowed entry. The committee unanimously approved this proposal, which has drawn significant attention and debate online, with some social media users questioning the implications for devotees of diverse backgrounds.
As reported by Hindustan Times, actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut responded to the development by stating that Sara Ali Khan should not hesitate to submit the affidavit, describing everyone as Sanatani. Ranaut remarked, "She is also Sanatani. Now, why will she have to fear writing the truth?" The BKTC chairman reiterated that the affidavit is a prerequisite for darshan for any non-Hindu, including high-profile visitors.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the new rule will apply to all 47 temples managed by the committee, including Badrinath and Kedarnath. The BKTC president explained that the tradition of restricting entry to non-Sanatanis has historical roots and that the board's decision was unanimous. The proposal is currently under review by the Uttarakhand government, and the Char Dham Yatra is set to begin in April, with Kedarnath opening on 22 April and Badrinath on 23 April.
“If Sara Ali Khan affirms that she holds faith and devotion towards Sanatan, and subsequently submits an affidavit to that effect, she will be granted darshan,” the BKTC chairman stated.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, the committee has prepared a standard format for the affidavit. The proposed changes have led to mixed reactions, with some groups supporting the move and others raising concerns about inclusivity and constitutional rights. The final decision on implementation rests with the state government.
Further details indicate that Sara Ali Khan has not yet publicly responded to the BKTC's requirement. She has previously spoken about her spiritual connection to Kedarnath, emphasizing that her visits are personal and not influenced by public opinion or her film career.
The requirement for an affidavit applies to all non-Hindus wishing to visit the temples. Sara Ali Khan's visits to Kedarnath have been consistent since her debut film, and she typically participates in standard rituals without any special privileges.
Her earlier remarks about her identity and spiritual choices have resurfaced amid the new rule, where she stated, "My personal trip to Kedarnath—with all due respect to anyone who likes it or hates it—is not about any of you. It’s about me. I feel comfortable there, I feel peaceful there, I feel happy there."
“I remember asking my mom, what am I. And she told me I’m Indian. I don’t look at it like that. I don’t go to Kedarnath so I can get love for it. But my personal trip to Kedarnath, with due respect to anybody that likes it or hates it, it’s not about any of you,” Sara Ali Khan previously said.
The BKTC president confirmed the affidavit rule would apply equally to all, including prominent figures. The committee has also introduced a ban on mobile phones within a 50–60 metre radius of the temple to maintain decorum and manage crowds during the pilgrimage season.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.