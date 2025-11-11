China's 'Fujian' Shows Why India Must Keep an Eagle Eye in Indian Ocean Region

The limitations of STOBAR, and the sizes of Liaoning and Shandong, had restricted their air wing. Liaoning could carry a minimum 18 and maximum 24 J-15 fighters and 17 helicopters, while Shandong could contain 32 J-15 fighters and 12 helicopters, respectively.

The larger Fujian, assessed to carry 50-60 fixed-wing aircraft, including J-15T heavy fighters, J-35 ‘stealth’ fighter variants, KJ-600 AEW, and Z-8/Z-20 helicopters, leapfrogged to this energy-efficient, next-generation EMALS.

This enabled the launching of heavier fixed-wing aircraft, with greater fuel and payload, and thereby, deployment of a more diverse air wing, including airborne early warning aircraft (AEW), electronic warfare platforms, and UAVs. The faster pace helps generate higher sortie rates with longer strike ranges.

Incidentally, US President Donald Trump recently pledged to direct the US Navy to abandon EMALS for its future Ford-class carriers and revert to steam-powered catapults, even though the EMALS offers critical operational advantages in context of near-peer warfare.