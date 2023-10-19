Sino-Indian Flare-up & Israel-Hamas War: Deciphering US' Contrasting Reactions

Undoubtedly, irrespective of the dispensation in power, the US has been the most powerful supporter of Israel, financially, militarily, and diplomatically by offering invaluable ‘cover-fire’ of vetoing resolutions in favour of the most sanctioned country in the world i.e., Israel. Conspiracy theorists have often conjectured on how ‘Jews control everything’ – while some of it might be rooted in antisemitic rhetoric, false flourishes, or prejudiced positions, there is certainly a disproportionate draw and commitment that the US harbours towards Israel.

Numerically, while the Pew Research Center recorded the Jewish population in the US to be 5.8 million in 2021 – the Indian diaspora in the US is also about 5 million. Yet their ability to elicit contrasting reactions persists. Presumably, the Jews imagine a far more emotive and personalised resonance towards the State of Israel owing to the deep wounds of history and therefore rally around the US politics to ensure a clear voice in favour of Israel, at all times – it is perhaps not so, for Indians and India, as yet.

This is not to begrudge the US support towards Israel but only to recognise a starkly different reaction from Washington DC when the US' ostensible ‘number one enemy’ attacked its strategic ally in the Summer of 2020, as opposed to when a sanctioned terror organisation attacked yet another US ally, in the Autumn of 2023.

