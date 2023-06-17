Central Government's Fiscal Capacity to Support States is Weakening Over Time

States like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh still get most of the tax-devolution share from the Centre, largely because of their spatial, demographic, and socio-economic needs.

While states like Haryana, Punjab, Kerala have not seen critical growth in their tax-devolution share over the last five years. It is pertinent to note how each of these states have also seen their worst fiscal position scenario - accompanied with a decline in their Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) levels over these years, which has been worsening since the pandemic. This warranted a more interventionist, counter-cyclical fiscal support from the Centre.

Also, states like Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, have not seen any drastic shift in their net-devolution share as well, even though states like Tamil Nadu - given their strong GSDP position - contribute plenty to central government’s tax-revenue share.