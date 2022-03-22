Shyam Benegal Announces His Film Mujib, a Biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

About playing the lead role, Arifin Shuvoo said, “Fascinated to be playing the role of Mujib. This is a dream come true. I am honoured to be a part of this iconic project, and to be directed by the legend himself, Shyam Benegal."

"No words to express how big this feature film is for me and for my nation. I felt the warmth and great hospitality during the production of the film in India. Hopeful that I have justified the role and the audiences will connect with me and love the film, the way they love Bangabandhu," Shuvoo said.

The film has been shot in India and Bangladesh. The film also stars Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Nusraat Faria. It has been written by Shama Zaidi and Atul Tiwari.