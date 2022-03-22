Shyam Benegal Announces His Film Mujib, a Biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Shyam Benegal completed the biopic Mujib - The Making of a Nation at the age of 87.
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal, in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation, India and the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, Bengal, worked on the film Mujib – The Making of a Nation, a biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo stars as Rahman in the film.
The filmmaker even released the film’s poster at the National Film Development Corporation on 17 March, on Sheikh Rahman’s 102nd birth anniversary.
The film on the Founding Father of Bangladesh (who served both as the first President and later the Prime Minister of Bangladesh) is being made under an Audio Visual Co-Production Agreement between the Republic of India and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.
Talking about the film, Shyam Benegal said that the film is a ‘very emotional film’ for him, “Mujib – The Making of a Nation remains a very emotional film for me; to bring Bangabandhu’s towering life on reel is a tough task; we have portrayed his character in an uncompromising way. Mujib remained a great friend of India.”
He added, “I am glad to be working on this feature film. It has always been a fruitful association working with NFDC since its inception and now collaborating with BFDC was a joyful experience.”
When asked why the film’s name was changed from Bangabandhu to Mujib, Benegal told Free Press Journal, “Mujib is the title recommended by Hon. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh as she felt that Bangabandhu was overused. Bangabandhu was also the name given to Mujib during the last six years. Whereas the biopic covers his entire life!”
About playing the lead role, Arifin Shuvoo said, “Fascinated to be playing the role of Mujib. This is a dream come true. I am honoured to be a part of this iconic project, and to be directed by the legend himself, Shyam Benegal."
"No words to express how big this feature film is for me and for my nation. I felt the warmth and great hospitality during the production of the film in India. Hopeful that I have justified the role and the audiences will connect with me and love the film, the way they love Bangabandhu," Shuvoo said.
The film has been shot in India and Bangladesh. The film also stars Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Nusraat Faria. It has been written by Shama Zaidi and Atul Tiwari.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.