CAPF Officers Won in Supreme Court. Modi Govt's New Bill Could Undo The Outcome

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For years, officers of India’s Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) fought a battle over a simple question: who should lead India’s paramilitary forces?

They argued that officers who spend their entire careers within the CAPFs, which include the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, should have a fair opportunity to rise to the top ranks of their own forces.