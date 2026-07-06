Cape Verde Before World Cup Fame: Inside the African Nation Defying the Odds

When I visited Cape Verde in December 2023, football glory was still a distant dream.At the seafront Pestana Trópico Ocean & City Hotel, the receptionist looked at us the way a doctor looks at a patient. He could not believe we were staying two nights in Praia.

“Tourists,” he explained, “if they lose their way and stumble into this city, immediately flee north to the beaches. Praia has nothing.”

As we had no urgent need for a sun tan—we said Praia suited us fine. This only deepened his concern. A sagacious gleam entered his eye, the kind that says: If I don’t save these people from themselves, they’ll ruin Cape Verde’s reputation forever.

He then produced a grand plan: we should cut our stay short, check out after breakfast, drive through the mountains to Tarrafal, return by the east coast, and head straight to the airport to catch an earlier flight back to Dakar.

So persuasive was he that we agreed without a fight. In 15 minutes flat, he had cancelled our second night, rebooked us on a new flight, and summoned a car and driver for a “magical mystery tour” of Santiago Island.

“You don’t have to worry,” he assured us, puffing up with pride. “Your driver, Lindo—he is my brother.”