Big Spending, Few Jobs: The Employment Paradox in Budget 2026

On government spending for capital expenditure (often at the cost of revenue expenditure) fuelled by excessive borrowing, the actual gains measured in terms of private investment or job creation have hardly been realised.

The budget for FY27 allocated Rs 12.2 lakh crore for capital expenditure, sustaining the push to crowd in private investment and jobs. Yet manufacturing accounts for only 12-14 percent of of GDP despite 'Make in India', while youth unemployment hovers around 14 percent and 90 percent of workers remain informal and private investment focuses on capital deepening rather than labour.

Why has this CapEx cycle failed to spark broad employment?