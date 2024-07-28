Budget 2024 is a Step Forward for Women's Development

Targeted interventions are necessary to address the unique needs of these regions. The government could implement pilot projects in areas with high levels of gender inequality to develop best practices that can be scaled up.

Cultural and societal norms often pose significant barriers to progress in gender equality initiatives. Deep-rooted biases and patriarchal attitudes can undermine efforts to empower women. The Budget’s focus on gender sensitisation and awareness programs is essential to changing these attitudes. Community engagement initiatives, including workshops and campaigns, should be designed to promote gender equality and challenge harmful stereotypes.

Implementing gender-responsive programs requires strong institutional capacity. The Budget allocates funds for training and capacity-building for government officials and institutions at all levels. This includes creating dedicated gender units within various ministries to ensure a coordinated approach to gender mainstreaming.

Effective governance is key to the success of gender-focused initiatives. The government must ensure that gender considerations are integrated into all aspects of policy-making and implementation, promoting accountability and transparency in the allocation and use of resources.

(Anima Puri and Dr Twinkal Dogra are Assistant Professors working at the Department of Social and Political Studies, School of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad.)