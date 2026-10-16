Bo French and MAGA’s Anti-Indian Bigotry Are Disjointed From America’s Realities

Popular culture, with its broad appeal, could be America’s last bastion of soft power today. This is especially true of movies and music. Beyond that, unfortunately, America’s reputation is much diminished.

This year, a Pew survey of 36 nations found that 37% had a favourable view of the US, with 57% expressing an unfavourable view. Only 35% think America contributes to stability and global peace. In 2022, 83% of Canadians saw the US as a reliable partner. Now it’s 35%.

As for American universities—which were “standing all,” to quote CB Bhattacharya from a VIGIL podcast—it’s sobering to see foreign students turning away from them, thanks to Trump 2.0’s self-defeating policies. Among Indian students, the drop in interest is so steep that they seem to have run away.