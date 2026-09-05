US Losing Scientists and Students Due to Trump’s Crackdown: Prof CB Bhattacharya

“The United States is losing scientists, we are losing teachers, we are losing students clearly to other parts of the world,” says CB Bhattacharya, Professor of Organizations & Entrepreneurship at the University of Pittsburgh, about the impact of President Donald Trump's crackdown on US universities.
Speaking to The Quint’s editor-in-chief Raghav Bahl on a new episode of the VIGILANT podcast, Bhattacharya adds, “The university system that was standing tall, now we are not that many people's envy.”
"There are many institutions that have suffered, very few have been able to speak out or even if they've spoken out, been able to do anything really. But it is everybody's hope that this is as well reversible," he says.
In this hour-long conversation, Bhattacharya, a world-renowned expert in business strategy innovation aimed at increasing both business and social value, discusses Trump, his administration's impact on conversations about environmental sustainability, the changing landscape of higher education in the US, the challenges of navigating AI and sustainability, and more.
Bhattacharya, one of the top 50 cited marketing scholars per Google Scholar, ranks among the top 1% of marketing scholars in citations per a Stanford University study.
This podcast is a part of VIGIL, an offering on The Quint that discusses and champions themes of pluralism and inclusivity in the Indian diaspora. VIGIL stands for Voice of India: Global, Inclusive, Liberal.
Watch the full conversation between Bhattacharya and Bahl, and follow VIGIL by The Quint on social media for the latest articles, interviews and podcasts from VIGIL.
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