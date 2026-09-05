US Losing Scientists and Students Due to Trump’s Crackdown: Prof CB Bhattacharya

"There are many institutions that have suffered, very few have been able to speak out or even if they've spoken out, been able to do anything really. But it is everybody's hope that this is as well reversible," he says.

In this hour-long conversation, Bhattacharya, a world-renowned expert in business strategy innovation aimed at increasing both business and social value, discusses Trump, his administration's impact on conversations about environmental sustainability, the changing landscape of higher education in the US, the challenges of navigating AI and sustainability, and more.

Bhattacharya, one of the top 50 cited marketing scholars per Google Scholar, ranks among the top 1% of marketing scholars in citations per a Stanford University study.