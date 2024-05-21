BJP's Derogatory Ads Against TMC: Calcutta HC's Rebuke is Wake-up Call for EC

These incidents are not isolated but form a narrative of repeated failures by the EC to uphold its duty. The Calcutta High Court's order underscores the urgent need for the EC to introspect and reaffirm its dedication to the democratic principles it is meant to safeguard.

The EC must take immediate and decisive steps to demonstrate its commitment to neutrality and due process. Failure to do so would not only undermine the EC's credibility but also jeopardize the democratic process it is designed to protect.

It must remember that its role is pivotal in ensuring the electoral battlefield remains a level playing field, where the will of the people is expressed without fear or favour, lest the beacon of democracy dims under the cloud of doubt and distrust.

(The author, a columnist and research scholar, teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)