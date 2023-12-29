Join Us On:
Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Re-elected as JDU Chief After Lalan Singh Resigns

Lalan Singh resigned as the JD(U) president at the party's meeting in New Delhi.

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Re-elected as JDU Chief After Lalan Singh Resigns
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was re-elected as the President of Janata Dal (United) at the party's national executive meeting in New Delhi on 29 December. This, minutes after his close aide Lalan Singh stepped down from the post.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Singh dismissed rumours of rift within the party. It is, however, being speculated that he was removed from his position as he was seen being "too close" to JDU's alliance partner in Bihar — Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
The change in JDU leadership comes barely five months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where both JDU and RJD are part of the INDIA bloc, a united opposition front against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

