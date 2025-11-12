Bihar Elections: 9/10 Exit Polls Predict Big NDA Win, BJP May Get More Seats

After the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday, 11 November, the exit polls were released. Most exit polls are predicting that the NDA is likely to come back to power in the state.
Elections in Bihar were held in two phases for a total of 243 seats. In the first phase, voter turnout was 65%, and in the second phase, it was 67%. The results will be announced on 14 November.
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD won 75 seats, the BJP won 74, the JD(U) won 43, the Congress won 19, the CPI(ML) won 12, and one seat was won by an Independent candidate.
NDA in Exit Polls
According to the exit poll by Matrize, the NDA appears to get 147–167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70–90 seats, Jan Suraj 0–2 seats, and others 2–8 seats in Bihar.
According to the Chanakya exit poll, the NDA may get 130–138 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 100–108 seats, and others 3–5 seats.
As per the Praja Poll Analytics exit poll, the NDA may get 186 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 50 seats, and others 7 seats.
According to the Poll Dairy exit poll, the NDA may get 184–209 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 32–49 seats, and others 1–5 seats.
According to the JVC exit poll, the NDA may get 135–150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88–103 seats, Jan Suraj Party 0–1 seat, and others 3–6 seats.
According to the Bhaskar Reporters poll, in Bihar the NDA may get 145–160 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 73–91 seats, and others 5–10 seats.
The P-MARQ exit poll also shows the NDA likely securing a majority. According to P-MARQ, the NDA may get 142–162 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 80–98 seats, and others 0–3 seats.
Journo Mirror has also predicted the Mahagathbandhan forming the government. According to the exit poll, the Mahagathbandhan may get 130–140 seats, the NDA 100–110 seats, and others 0–3 seats.
According to the Polstrat exit poll, the NDA may get 133–148 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 87–102 seats, and others 3–5 seats.
As per the Peoples Pulse exit poll, the NDA may get 133–159 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 75–101 seats, Jan Suraj 0–5 seats, and others 2–8 seats.
More Seats For BJP In Exit Polls
In the Bihar Assembly election, BJP contested 101 seats, JDU 101, RJD 146, and Congress 59 seats.
If we look at the exit polls after voting, most have estimated victory for BJP on more seats.
According to the exit poll of Poll Diary, BJP may get 87–95 seats, JDU 81–89, RJD 20–27, and Congress 4–8 seats.
Dainik Bhaskar has also estimated BJP to get 72–82 seats, JDU 59–68, RJD 51–63, and Congress 12–15 seats.
According to Peoples Pulse exit poll, BJP can win 63–70 seats, JDU 55–62, RJD 62–69, and Congress 9–18 seats.
According to Chanakya Strategies, BJP may get 70–75 seats, JDU 52–57, RJD 75–80, and Congress 17–23 seats.
According to the exit poll of Matrize, BJP may get 65–73 seats, JDU 67–75, RJD 53–58, and Congress 10–12 seats.
Most Exit Polls for the Bihar 2020 Election Turned Out To Be Wrong
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, most exit polls predicted a big victory for the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD. India Today–Axis Poll and CNN News18–Today’s Chanakya made such predictions back then.
Some exit polls showed a tough contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. While some other exit polls even predicted a hung assembly.
In 2020, India Today–Axis Poll Predicted a Mahagathbandhan Victory
NDA: 69–91 seats
Mahagathbandhan: 139–161 seats
Others: 3–5 seats
CNN NEWS18–Today’s Chanakya Estimated a Big Victory for the RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan
This exit poll gave the Mahagathbandhan 180 seats.
NDA: 55 seats.
Mahagathbandhan: 180 seats.
Others: 8 seats.
Times Now–C Voter predicted 116 seats for the NDA and 120 seats for the Mahagathbandhan. However, Bhaskar Poll had given almost accurate numbers in 2020.
According to Bhaskar Poll, the NDA was shown getting 120–127 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan 71–81 seats.