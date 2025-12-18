'Bankim Da' to Matangini as 'Muslim': BJP Needs History Lessons on Bengal Icons

This honorific parallels "Rishi Aurobindo" for Sri Aurobindo Ghosh, underscoring their roles as visionary thinkers rather than familiar elders.

Compounding this was a remark by Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, who described the iconic freedom fighter Matangini Hazra as having raised the Vande Mataram slogan "despite being a Muslim."

Hazra, born in 1870 in a village near Tamluk in present-day West Bengal, was a devout Hindu widow from a poor peasant family. Known as "Gandhi buri" (old Gandhi woman) for her adherence to Gandhian principles, she led a procession during the Quit India Movement in 1942.