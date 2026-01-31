Isolated Airfield, No ATC: Learjet Plane Crash in Baramati Raises Hard Questions

The flight was commanded by Captain Sumit Kapoor, a veteran with over 15,000 flight hours. First officer Shambhavi Pathak with about one-tenth of that experience (1,500 hours) was on the training path to becoming commander.

Both Kapoor and Pathak held valid instrument rating (IR)—meaning they had the requisite training for operating flights under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR).

An IR-endorsed pilot can also request for a 'Special VFR' clearance when the meteorological condition is less than needed for entering or leaving a control zone under Visual Flight Rules (VFR).