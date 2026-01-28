Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What We Know About the Pilots & Sequence of Events

Captains Sumit Kapur and Shambhavi Pathak, the pilots who were flying the ill-fated aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were among the five people who died in the plane crash on Wednesday, 28 January.

The pilots were operating a Learjet 45 (LJ45) from Mumbai to Baramati when the small aircraft plumetted just before landing at around 8:45 am on Wednesday. The aircraft was owned by VSR Ventures.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that a proper investigation will be conducted into the circumstances that led to the crash.