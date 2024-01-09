Bangladesh Election: What’s Next for Sheikh Hasina, At Home and Abroad

One of Hasina’s most immediate challenges will be managing the risks of post-election unrest. The polls have exacerbated the country’s dangerous political polarization. The AL is galvanized by its victory, while the BNP is angry and aggrieved. A key signpost to watch will be the BNP’s next move. Will it lay low, or try to mount resistance? With many of its leaders and supporters now in jail, it may initially opt for the former option. But it has showed in the recent past that crackdowns haven’t eliminated its mobilization capacities.

Another key signpost is Hasina’s next move. If she were to make concessions—such as ordering the release of some jailed BNP leaders—that could reduce tensions, even if only modestly. But she appears in no mood for reconciliation: On election day, she described the BNP as a terrorist organization (separately, the government has recently warned of a newly established and banned terror group called Jamaatul Ansar, but the threat doesn’t appear that serious ).